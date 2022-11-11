Ian Wright's tweet opens up debate about Yaya Toure, Vieira and Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey and Yaya Toure

Ian Wright’s claim that former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was the Premier League’s most dominant player has divided fans.

While giving their opinions on who could be the competition’s most dominant player, fans have mentioned current Arsenal midfielder Partey, former Gunner Patrick Vieira, and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.



Since he returned from injury, Partey has been a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, and his presence looks to have stabilised their midfield, and his current form has influenced fans to claim he is at the top.



One pointed out that Toure, who was once on trial at Arsenal, remains the Gunners’ biggest transfer miss.



Partey is Better



Did not say Partey has had a better career than Yaya (Vieira did) - but I would not select Yaya ahead of Partey in the current Arsenal side. Think Partey is a better player (when healthy). - @Cedergrjojo

Biggest miss



I will agree on Vieira, but Toure had an engine and ability that outclass Partey. Among the list of players Arsenal nearly signed, I comfortably feel he was the biggest miss. -@AnishParajuli6



It’s Gerrard



Steven Gerrard... Absolutely the greatest in the Premier League era. - @mcgeejamesmcgee





No one in Premier League history dominated like Yaya Toure. NO ONE. ???? Argue amongst yourselves ???? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 8, 2022

Toure vs Vieira



Yaya Toure was a brilliant player, but I'll take Patrick any day. And for absolute domination, Thierry Henry was flat-out unstoppable and dominated every defense he came up against in the Premier League. - @Lumpy9200



Powerhouse



He was brilliant for City, the 20 goals from midfield, his double at Newcastle, the goal against [Manchester] United at Wembley, and the winner against Stoke, speak for themselves, as do his free kicks and penalties.



Powerhouse of a player and City legend. - @wozza64mcfc

Strong ox



Roy Keane was a hardman, a good footballer but in a poorer team wouldn't be held in the regard he is. Yaya was technically unbelievable, strong as an ox, and could run for years. -@chrisg1196



Partey in the conversation?



And we had him at Arsenal, and let him go. Was he better than Vieira? If Partey was younger, would he be in the conversation? - @GoldenGoonerlg



Birthday cake

[Paul] Scholes dominated the Premier League midfield for over a decade, Yaya was an absolute beast for two seasons and then lost his head because nobody at City bought him a birthday cake.



In fact, I’d even have [N’Golo] Kante over Yaya and Vieira. No City fan would have Yaya over Kevin De Bruyne either. - @goldenpalacefm