Mon, 20 Jul 2020

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah opens scoring in NK Bravo's thrashing of Triglav in Slovenian top-flight

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah scored the go-ahead goal for NK Bravo in their 4-1 away win at ND Triglav in the Slovenian Prva Liga on Sunday.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 52nd minute at the Športni Center Stanko Mlakar.

But Žan Luka Kocjan?i? equalized for the home side but Aljoa Matko scored a hat-trick in four minutes.

Mensah has now marked four times in the Slovenian top-flight from 18 appearances.

