Ibrahim Danlad: Asante Kotoko goalie submits transfer request

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has requested to be sent on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.
The 17-year-old wants out after the club completed the signing of Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.
Danlad, who impressed on a season-long loan at Berekum Chelsea, is down the pecking order.
He will not get his chance in a Kotoko jersey this season due to the availability of captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.
The former Ghana Under-17 shot-stopper made 14 appearances for the Blues in 2019-2020 truncated Premier League.
