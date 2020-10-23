0
Menu
Sports

Ibrahim Danlad: Asante Kotoko goalie submits transfer request

Danlad Ibrahim 610x400 Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has requested to be sent on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

The 17-year-old wants out after the club completed the signing of Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.

Danlad, who impressed on a season-long loan at Berekum Chelsea, is down the pecking order.

He will not get his chance in a Kotoko jersey this season due to the availability of captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.

The former Ghana Under-17 shot-stopper made 14 appearances for the Blues in 2019-2020 truncated Premier League.

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: