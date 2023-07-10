0
Menu
Sports

Ibrahim Danlad does not deserve any national team call up again - Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor3.jpeg Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor believes goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad must not be handed a call-up to any of the national teams due to his porous performance at the just-ended 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Meteors at the tournament.

However, Ghana, who were on a quest of securing a ticket to play the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were booted out at the group phase of the tournament despite opening their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo.

However, the Black Meteors were mauled 5-1 by the host country, Morocco in their second group game.

Ahead of their final group game, Ghana's U-23 side needed a win to progress to the last four of the tournament but were held 1-1 by Guinea.

Danlad, however, conceded eight goals after three games and Taylor, who is an Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend beleives the goalkeeper is not good enough and must be entertained at any national team.

"One goalkeeper (Danlad Ibrahim) conceded 8 goals in one tournament but here you guys say he is the best," he said as quoted by Football View.

"So you can clearly see that we are joking here," he added.

Meanwhile, the playing body and the technical team have been dissolved by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the team failed to secure qualification for the Olympic Games.

The last time Ghana played at the Olympics was in 2004 in Athens.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula