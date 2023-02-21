Ibrahim Danlad downplays rivalry with Frederick Asare

Danlad Ibrahim (right) and Frederick Asare

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has expressed his commitment to the progress of the club rather than competing for the number one spot with Frederick Asare.

During his absence for national assignments with the Black Stars and the Black Galaxies for the World Cup and the CHAN tournament, Frederick Asare filled in for him in the Ghana Premier League.



However, Danlad has played down any competition at the club in a recent post on his official Twitter handle.



Danlad asserted that he is at the club to contribute to the squad and that Asare has his backing if the technical team decides to make him the team's starting goalkeeper, despite pleas from some Kotoko supporters and members of the media to do so during the current season.

Asare joined the Porcupine Warriors this season from Accra Lions and started the campaign as Danlad's backup.



"We are here to achieve one goal but not to compete, @Fred_Asare33 let’s keep the fire burning