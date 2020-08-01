Ibrahim Danlad talks about preparations before a Hearts of Oak match

Click for Market Deals →
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad, has revealed that a lot of big people usually visit the team at their training grounds before they play any game against Hearts of Oak.
He added that those people usually try and motivate the team with some promises.
"When we are training for the Hearts of Oak game, some big men come to the training ground to motivate us with promises. We always want to win against Hearts more than any other team in Ghana," he told Joy FM.
"When you are playing against Hearts of Oak, you have to start three days before. There are a lot that goes into the game [physical and spiritual]. As for me Danlad Ibrahim, I believe in God and I am a staunch Muslim."Ibrahim Danlad added.
Danlad played the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League on loan at Berekum Chelsea.
