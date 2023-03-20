Ibrahim Imoro suffers injury blow ahead of Al-Hilal's crucial clash with Al Ahly

Ibrahim Imoro

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro went through a scan after sustaining an injury during Saturday's CAF Champions League encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Al Hilal Stadium.

The influential left-back was forced to leave the pitch in the 33rd minute and Faris Abdalla replaced him.



"Following the match against Sundowns, medical examinations were conducted on Mowaffaq Siddique and Ibrahim Imoro to determine the extent of their injuries," confirmed Al-Hilal after the game.



The severity of Imoro's injury is currently unknown and there are concerns over his availability for the upcoming match against Al Ahly.

The Sudanese side, who are currently in second place in their group with 10 points in 5 games, will travel to Cairo for their final group match on March 31st.



In their previous encounter with Al Ahly, Al-Hilal secured a 1-0 victory in Omdurman, and will be looking to avoid a heavy defeat in Cairo as the head-to-head rule applies in terms of the tie-breaking criteria for the group stages of the Champions League.



Imoro's injury comes as a significant setback for Al-Hilal, as the Ghanaian has been a standout performer for the team since joining the club in January.