Ibrahim Mustapha named in Austrian Bundesliga team of the week

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Mustapha has been recognized for his impressive display in LASK Linz's 2-1 win over Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Mustapha scored the equalizer in the 71st minute and provided an assist for the winning goal in the 79th minute.

As a result, he has been named in Sofascore's Austrian Bundesliga team of the week.

The 24-year-old has now recorded two goals and two assists in seven league games for LASK Linz this season, highlighting his growing importance to the team.

Mustapha joined LASK during the winter transfer window, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal and he seems to be enjoying life in Austria after moving from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

