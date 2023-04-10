Ibrahim Mustapha scores equalizer, assists winner as LASK Linz edge Sturm Graz

Ghanaian striker, Ibrahim Mustapha,

Ghanaian striker, Ibrahim Mustapha, played a crucial role in LASK Linz's 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the Austria Bundesliga round 24 games played on Sunday at Voestalpine Stadion.

The match started slowly, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock in the first half. However, the second half was full of action, and Alexander Prass opened the scoring for Sturm Graz in the 48th minute, assisted by Albian Ajeti.



In the 60th minute, Marin Ljubicic was substituted for Ibrahim Mustapha, who made an immediate impact by scoring the equalizer for LASK Linz in the 71st minute.

Mustapha then turned provider, assisting Keito Nakamura's winning goal in the 79th minute. The Ghanaian's contribution was pivotal in securing all three points for his team.



With this goal and assist, Mustapha has now recorded two goals and two assists in seven league games for LASK Linz this season, indicating his growing importance to the team.