0
Menu
Sports

Ibrahim Mustapha scores equalizer, assists winner as LASK Linz edge Sturm Graz

Dcsacas.png Ghanaian striker, Ibrahim Mustapha,

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Ibrahim Mustapha, played a crucial role in LASK Linz's 2-1 victory over Sturm Graz in the Austria Bundesliga round 24 games played on Sunday at Voestalpine Stadion.

The match started slowly, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock in the first half. However, the second half was full of action, and Alexander Prass opened the scoring for Sturm Graz in the 48th minute, assisted by Albian Ajeti.

In the 60th minute, Marin Ljubicic was substituted for Ibrahim Mustapha, who made an immediate impact by scoring the equalizer for LASK Linz in the 71st minute.

Mustapha then turned provider, assisting Keito Nakamura's winning goal in the 79th minute. The Ghanaian's contribution was pivotal in securing all three points for his team.

With this goal and assist, Mustapha has now recorded two goals and two assists in seven league games for LASK Linz this season, indicating his growing importance to the team.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: