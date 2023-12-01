Ibrahim Mustapha suffers injury in LASK Linz’s defeat to Liverpool

Mustapha a discomfort and was supported off the pitch in the 74th minute

Ghana forward Ibrahim Mustapha was forced off with an injury as his side, LASK Linz, suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night in the Europa League.

The 24-year-old was subbed off less than 15 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the game played at Anfield.



He was brought on in the 60th minute to replace Marin Ljubicic as LASK Linz were 3-0 down to the Reds before he suffered a discomfort and was supported off the pitch in the 74th minute.



Senegalese international Moussa Kone replaced Mustapha after he was forced off with the unknown injury.

The extent of the Ghanaian’s injury is unknown at the moment as we await an update from the club in the next hours.



Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool very early into the game before Cody Gakpo bagged a brace in between Mohamed Salah’s penalty to complete a resounding win for Jurgen Klopp’s team.