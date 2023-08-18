Ibrahim Osman bags assist as Nordjaelland advance to final round of Conference League qualifiers

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman produced an instrumental performance to ensure FC Nordjaelland book a spot in the final round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The 28-year-old was a second-half substitute when Nordjaelland inflicted a 2-0 home win over FCSB on Thursday night at the Right to Dream Park.



The Ghanaian attacker was introduced in the 71st minute mark, replacing Oliver Antman, and made his presence felt in the encounter.



After a pulsating goalless draw in Romania last week, Nordjaelland ensured they defeat their opponent to secure qualification to the final round of the qualifiers.

Danish international Marcus Ingvartsen scored in either half to help his outfit cruise to victory in the much-anticipated encounter.



Ingvartsen opened the scoring for the host in the 43rd minute as they went to recess with a one-goal advantage. The attacker sealed victory five minutes to full time for Nordjaelland after founding the back of the net in the 85th minute after connecting from Ibrahim Osman’s pass.



Meanwhile, compatriot, Ernest Nuamah lasted 46 minute in the game.