Ibrahim Osman's goal not enough as FC Nordsjaelland fall to AGF Aarhus in DBU Pokalen semi-final

Ibrahim Osman scored a goal in Friday's fixture

Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Osman found the back of the net in FC Nordsjaelland's disappointing 3-2 defeat to AGF Aarhus in the DBU Pokalen Semi-final held in Denmark on Friday.

Despite the head-to-head record favoring Nordsjælland with 18 wins to AGF Aarhus' 14, and 11 draws, the former team could not capitalize on their home advantage at the Right to Dream Park.



FC Nordsjaelland dominated possession throughout the encounter, but AGF Aarhus proved more clinical in front of goal. The match sprung to life in the 33rd minute when Gift Links put AGF Aarhus ahead. However, Osman equalized just before halftime, expertly finishing off an assist from Marcus Ingvartsen in the 44th minute.

The first-half stoppage time saw Tobias Bech restore AGF Aarhus' lead. Andreas Schjelderup's direct free-kick goal in the 61st minute brought FC Nordsjaelland level once more, but Frederik Tingager's header in the 78th minute, assisted by Gift Links, sealed the victory for AGF Aarhus.



FC Nordsjaelland will now shift their focus to their upcoming Superligaen game against Midtjylland on April 1st, aiming to bounce back from this defeat.