Ibrahim Osman scores sensational goal for FC Nordjaelland in preseason friendly win

Ibrahim Osman2.jpeg Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian prodigy Ibrahim Osman scored a stunning goal for FC Nordjaelland in their first preseason friendly game against Naestved Boldklub on Saturday.

Nordjaelland defeated the Danish second-tier club 3-0 at the Right to Dream Park as they kicked of their preseason in grand style.

A brace from Conrad Harder and Ibrahim Osman's strike ensured Nordjaelland beat their opponent.

The Danish player opened the scoring for Nordjaelland after just two minutes into the encounter before the Ghanaian found the back of the net to extend the lead for his side three minutes to recess.

An improved performance in the second half saw Nordjaelland sealed a 3-0 win following another strike from Conrad Harder in additional time.

