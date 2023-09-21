Ibrahim Osman travels with FC Nordsjaelland for ECL clash against Fenerbache

Ghanaian teen, Ibrahim Osman has been named in the FC Nordsjaelland squad for the trip to Turkey to face Fenerbache in the Europa Conference.

The 18-year-old scored the winner against Partizan Belgrade as Nordsjaelland qualified for the group stage of the competition.



Osman is expected to play a key role in the group stage of the competition as the Danish outfit eye a place in the knockout phase.



The exciting winger has been in fine form for the Wild Tigers this season, winning the Young Player of the Month award in August. Osman has scored two goals and provided four assists across all competitions in the new season.

FC Nordsjaelland will also face Bernard Tekpetey's Ludogorets and Spartak Trvana in Group H.



Below is the FC Nordsjaelland squad for the trip:



Andreas Hansen, Carljohan Eriksson, Andreas Gülstorff, Kian Hansen, Martin Frese, Jeppe Tverskov, Marcus Ingvartsen, Andreas Schjelderup, Benjamin Nygren, Mohamed Diomande, Mads Kristian Hansen, Rocco Ascone, Ibrahim Osman, Erik Marxen, Christian Rasmussen, Lucas Hey, Zidan Sertdemir, Oliver Villadsen, Daniel Svensson, Mario Dorgeles, Jonas Jensen-Abbew, Adamo Nagalo, Conrad Harder, Kaare Barslund.