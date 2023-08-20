Ibrahim Sadiq continues scoring form in BK Hacken's triumph over Sirius

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq

Former Ghana youth star Ibrahim Sadiq continues to shine in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season as he scored again for BK Hacken in their home victory over Sirius on Sunday afternoon.

The 23-year-old started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit cruised to a 3-2 home win over their opponent in the week 20 encounter.



Sirius opened the scoring through Joakim Persson after just two minutes into the much-anticipated clash at the Bravida Arena but the host responded quickly through the Ghanaian international, who found the back of the net in the 15th-minute mark as both teams went to recess with a goal apiece.



The visitors extended their lead after the break following an own goal from Even Hovland in the 54th minute before Norwegian international Tomas Totland leveled the pegging for the home team in the 73rd minute to make it 2-2.

The much-anticipated encounter seems to have ended the stalemate but Jakob Voelkerling Persson found the back of the net in the additional minutes to secure the three maximum points for Hacken.



Before this game, Sadiq had bagged a brace for Hacken in their triumphant victory over FK Zalgiris in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.



The Ghanaian youngster has been in great form since the beginning of the 2023 season, having scored 17 goals across all competitions in 21 appearances.