Ibrahim Sadiq lauds Nordsjælland teammates after Lyngby win

Ibrahim Sadiq in action for FC Nordsjælland

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq has lauded his FC Nordsjælland teammates after their thumping win against Lyngby BK on Manday.

The Tigers thrashed Lynby 4-1 to record their first win on Matchday 3 of the 2020/21 Danish SuperLiga.



Black Stars newboy Kamal-Deen Sulemana scored a brace after Ultik Yttergard Jenssen had restored parity for the home team before Magnus Kofod Andersen put the game to bed in the 76th minute.

Sadiq, who is currently sidelined due to injury was at the Right to Dream Park to cheer his team on and took to his social media page after to celebrate the victory.



“Important 3 points yesterday well done guys", he posted.