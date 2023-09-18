Ibrahim Sadiq makes AZ Alkmaar debut in victory over Sparta Rotterdam

Former Ghana youth star, Ibrahim Sadiq

Former Ghana youth star, Ibrahim Sadiq has made his Dutch Eredivisie debut after climbing off the bench to help AZ Alkmaar beat Sparta Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old replaced Mayckel Lahdo in the 72nd minute as AZ strolled to a 2-0 win at the Pol van Boekel stadium.



AZ Alkmaar scored twice in the space of a minute to ensure they had the three points in their bag after Dani De Wit and Vangelis Pavlidis scored in the first half.



Sadiq joined the former Dutch champions in the summer transfer window from Swedish giants BK Hacken.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is expected to play a pivotal role at the club as they chase domestic and European glory.



Dutch-born Ghanaian, Ernest Poku was also introduced in the second half of the win over Sparta Rotterdam.