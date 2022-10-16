Ibrahim Sadiq scores for BK Hacken against Sundsvall

Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghana's Ibrahim Sadiq scored in BK Hacken's 4-1 win against GIF Sundsvall in the Swedish top flight on Saturday.

The Hisings team started the strongest and dominated possession in the first half. They lined up chance after chance but couldn't find the back of the net.



In the 39th minute, attacker Ibrahim Sadiq broke the deadlock to give BK Hacken a lead as halftime approached.



Pontus Engblom scored the equalizer for GIF Sundsvall in a few seconds to halftime.

Even Hovland, made it 2-1 when he headed the ball in from close range. It was substituted Mikkel Rygaard's turn when he extended the lead to 3-1.



BK Hacken got the 4th goal after Blair Turgott hit the ball into the penalty area and it went, via Sundsvall player Forrest Lasso, into the goal.



Attacker Ibrahim Sadiq has made 15 appearances scoring six goals and assisting two this season for BK Hacken.