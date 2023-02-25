1
Ibrahim Sadiq scores hattrick in BK Hacken's heavy win against Trollhattan

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ibrahim Sadiq scored a hattrick in BK Hacken's 6-1 win against Trollhattan in the Swedish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

In the 26th minute, Momodou Lamin Sonko gave Hacken the lead. Winger Ibrahim Sadiq increased Hacken's advantage in the 38th minute with his first of the match.

The third goal was scored by Mikkel Rygaard Jensen in the 41st minute, and Trollhattan's Aliev cut the lead in half just before halftime. In the 58th minute, Ibrahim Sadiq scored once again to give Hacken a 4-1 halftime advantage.

Before Ibrahim Sadiq completed his hat trick in the 77th minute, Lars Larsen scored the fifth goal in the 69th minute. The former Nordsjaelland winger received both the match ball and the best player award.

This season, the 22-year-old has made 19 appearances for Hacken and scored seven goals.

BK Hacken will play Halmstads BK in their next game in the Swedish Cup.

