Ibrahim Sadiq scores in Hacken's win against Brommapojkarna

Ghana's Ibrahim Sadiq scored in BK Hacken's 4-2 win against Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday afternoon.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was Häcken six wins, Brommapojkarna two wins, and one draw.



Ibrahim Sadiq started the game and lasted 62nd minutes. He was replaced by Amor Layouni. Possession was even throughout the game.



Ibrahim Sadiq's left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner following a corner gave BK Häcken the lead in the 45th minute.



Mikkel Rygaard extended BK Hacken's lead to 2-0 in the 74th minute. Mikkel Rygaard's goal was assisted by Tomas Totland.

Oscar Pettersson pulled one back for IF Brommapojkarna with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner in the 81st minute.



Nikola Vasic of IF Brommapojkarna made it 2-2 from an Alexander Johansson cross.



Amor Layouni scored twice in added time to give BK Hacken the victory.