Ibrahim Sadiq scores twice in BK Hacken's win over Zalgiris in Europa League qualifiers

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq was on target twice for BK Hacken when they saw off Lithuanian giants FK Zalgiris to progress to the next round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

Sadiq also produced an assist in the game, which saw Hacken triumph with a 5-0 thrashing of their opponents at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg on Thursday.



Hacken advanced to the last round of the qualifications with an 8-1 aggregate scoreline and will face Scottish side Aberdeen for a place in the group stage.



The home side opened the scoring of the match after twenty-seven minutes through Serbian forward Srdjan Hrstic after being assisted by Mikkel Rygaard.



Hacken doubled their advantage eleven minutes into the second period when Sadiq set up midfielder Samuel Gustafson to score.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 star got his name on the scoresheet moments later after receiving a pass from Tunisia forward Amor Layouni.



Sadiq got his second goal of the night in the 73rd minute when he converted a penalty kick before teenager Momodou Lamin Sonko sealed the victory in stoppage time.



The Ghanaian youngster has been in great form since the beginning of the 2023 season, having scored 16 goals across all competitions in 20 appearances.