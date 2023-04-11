0
Ibrahim Sadiq sustains injury in BK Hacken's win over Hammarby

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sadiq picked what looked like a hamstring injury in BK Hacken's win over Hammarby on Sunday during a match day 2 clash of the Sweden league round 2.

The former Ghana U-17 forward started the game but was forced off in the 59th minute of the game as his side claimed a 3-1 win to maintain their hundred percent start to the 2023 season.

After making a run down the right flank trying to latch onto an attacking ball, the 22-year-old could be seen clutching his hamstring after tumbling onto the playing surface.

The former Nordsjaelland star was replaced by Sweden forward Uddenas Oscar, with just a minute to the hour mark.

Sadiq scored for BK Hacken in the season's opener against Elsborg.

In the game, Ivory Coast forward, Benie Traore scored three times to lead BK Hacken to victory, with the first goal coming just five minutes in before he added the second 11 minutes later. He then wrapped up his hat trick in the 1st minute of addition.

Hammarby then pulled one back through Tekie in the 56th minute.

