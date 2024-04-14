Ibrahim Sadiq wins Man of the Match in AZ Alkmaar's win over Waalwijk

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Sadiq grabbed the headlines as he clinched the Man of the Match title in AZ Alkmaar's comeback victory over RKC Waalwijk.

AZ Alkmaar found themselves trailing in the first half, courtesy of David Min's brace for RKC Waalwijk. However, Sadiq's entry into the game in the second half proved to be a game-changer. Within four minutes, he set up Yukinari Sugawara with an assist, igniting AZ's fightback.



Sadiq didn't stop there; nine minutes later, the former Ghana U-17 star netted the equalizer, showcasing his prowess on the field. The comeback was sealed by Vangelis Pavlidis, securing a 3-2 victory for AZ at the AFAS Stadion.

Having joined AZ from BK Hacken last summer, Sadiq's performance underscores his potential as a key player for the team.



With a goal and two assists in 12 Dutch Eredivisie appearances, he's proving his worth and aiming for a consistent spot in the starting lineup.