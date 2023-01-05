0
Menu
Sports

Ibrahim Sulemana returns to action with Hellas Verona

Ibrahim Sulemana 04 At 19.jpeg Ghanaian midfielder, Ibrahim Sulemana

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana was back in action after the World Cup break with Hellas Verona who drew 1-1 with Torino in Serie A.

Sulemana made his sixth appearance and second start for the Yellow and Blues in the tense draw on Wednesday afternoon. He lasted 72 minutes and delivered a commendable performance.

SofaScore, a statistical website, gave the 19-year-old a rating of 6.5. He completed 67% of his passes and attempted three long balls and five duels.

Sulemana was replaced by Simone Verdi as Hellas Verona sought a winner after Torino equalised in the 64th minute.

The Techiman native is one of the few young talents in the Italian Serie A making a name for himself. He has already been linked with a transfer to Torino.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Replace Kennedy Agyapong with Stephen Ntim – NPP group pleads with Nana Addo
National Cathedral spent GH¢790,000 from US fundraiser on 2 Kempinski symposia - Ablakwa alleges
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Related Articles: