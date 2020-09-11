Sports News

Ibrahim Sulley joins Albanian champions KF Tirana

Sulley has penned a three-year deal with Tirana

Albanian champions KF Tirana have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Sulley ahead of the 2020/2021 new season.

Sulley penned a three-year deal with Tirana after completing his medical on Thursday.



He joined them from Ghana Premier League Great Olympics.



The 19-year old winger was impressive for the Accra base side in the truncated Ghana Premeir season, scoring two goals in nine games.

Sulley was part of the Ghana squad that reached the second round of the FIFA U17 World Cup in India in 2007.



He joins Derrick Sassraku, Issac Gyamfi and Winfull Cobbinah at the club.

