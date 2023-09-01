Ibrahim Sunday urges club to capitalize on Kwasi Appiah’s experience

Ibrahim Sunday (left) and James Kwasi Appiah

Former Ghanaian international Ibrahim Sunday has urged Asante Kotoko to make good use of the technical prowess of its legend, James Kwasi Appiah.

Kwasi Appiah is part of the Interim Management Committee appointed to steer the affairs of the club by Patron Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the dissolution of the Board and Management in July.



Sunday who played and managed the record Ghana Premier League holders believes Kwasi Appiah has a lot to offer the Porcupine Warriors.



“It’s very good news because he has the experience as a technical man. Just that they have to listen to him and if they do I think the way will be clear and successful for them”, he told Radio Gold Sports.



Kwasi Appiah has equally played for the two-time continental champions from 1983 to 1993.



Between 1992 and 1995, Appiah served as the assistant coach for his former club Asante Kotoko including deputizing under Malik Jabir.



He was subsequently promoted to serve in the role of head coach from 1995 to 1996 and was also on the technical team of Fred Osam-Duodu when he served as Head coach of the Ghana national team from 2000 to 2001.

Kwasi Appiah’s last coaching job was in 2021when he had a short stint with Division One league side Kenpong Football Academy.



In January 2023 he was linked with the manager's job at Tanzanian club Simba SC but the deal fell through.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



LSN/KPE