Ibrahim Tanko distances himself from Hearts of Oak coaching job

Former assistant coach of Cameroon, Ibrahim Tanko

Former assistant coach of Cameroon Ibrahim Tanko is reported to have rejected the chance to take over the Hearts of Oak coaching job.

Earlier reports in the local media suggested that the former Ghana international is closing in on the vacant Hearts of Oak job. The Phobians are in the hunt for a new trainer following the departure of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who tendered in his resignation during the week.



The reports further indicated that the rainbow boys have contacted the former Black Stars assistant coach and happen to be the front runner for the job.



But according to sources Ibrahim Tanko has distanced himself from the job for personal reasons.

In the interim, the Phobians U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi has been appointed to lead the club until a substantive coach is named.



His first assignment will be against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday, February 18, 2021