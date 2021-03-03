Ibrahim Tanko interested in Medeama SC Coaching job - Report

Black Stars B Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars B Coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed interest in the Medeama SC Head Coach job, FMIG can report.

The role has became vacant after Samuel Boadu resigned last week. Medeama are on the hunt for a replacement for Boadu who has since joined Accra Hearts of Oak.



FMIG reported on Monday that Medeama had identified 3 local coaches namely Yaw Acheampong, Yaw Preko and Ignatius Osei Fosu, while 2 foreign coaches have also expressed interest.



The latest to express his desire to join the Mauves and Yellow is Ibrahim Tanko who has had coaching experiences with the Cameroonian national team and Ghana’s National sides.

Tanko is respected for his tactical acumen and he will be interested in having a taste of club football coaching for the first time.



He has in the past being linked to Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.