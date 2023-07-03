Ibrahim Tanko is not on fixed salary - Black Meteors management committee chairman reveals

Former Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko

Frederick Acheampong, the Management Committee Chairman of the Black Meteors, has confirmed that the Meteors manager Ibrahim Tanko does not receive a salary.

He explained that the gaffer, together with his technical team are paid allowances, which are per diem and winning bonuses.



Speaking with 3Sports, he said Tanko has a substantial job at Accra Lions, which is the reason the manager is not on a fixed salary in the national team.



“No [Ibrahim Tanko doesn’t receive a salary for coaching the Black Meteors]. Because he works for his club so just like the footballers who play for the national team they work for their clubs so they only earn per diem based on the number of days they have been in camp and are also only paid winning bonuses when they win a match,” he told 3Sports.



Achie, as he is affectionally called, refuted claims suggesting the coach could get influenced due to the monetary agreement.

“I’ve known Tanko for a number of years and I’ve known his integrity. He is someone I can trust and will not be influenced by any money despite not being paid monthly,” he added.



Tanko has been in charge of the Meteors since 2019, overseeing two unsuccessful Olympic Games qualifications.



These disappointing outcomes have led to the Ghana Football Association dissolving the U-23 technical team.



