Ibrahim Tanko leading the race for Hearts of Oak coaching job - Report

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars Ibrahim Tanko

Former assistant coach of Cameroon Ibrahim Tanko is reported to be in the lead for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job, as the search for the new Phobian coaching job goes to the next level.

The Phobians are in the hunt for a new trainer following the departure of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic who tendered in his resignation during the week.



According to reports in the local media, the rainbow boys have contacted the former Black Stars assistant coach and happens to be the front runner for the job.



The report further indicates Tanko will be announced in the coming days as head coach of the club.

Tanko was head coach when the Black Meteors finished fourth at the U-23 AFCON tournament held in Egypt in 2019.



In the interim, Hearts of Oak U-15 gaffer, Samuel Nii Noi has been appointed to lead the club until a substantive coach is named.