Ibrahim Tanko not joining Hearts of Oak – GhanaWeb Sources

Black Stars B head coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars B head coach, Ibrahim Tanko is not in talks with Hearts of Oak over a possible move to the club, GhanaWeb can authoritatively disclose.

Sources close to the coach have told this site that he is not negotiating a move to the 19-time league champions at the moment.



“It is not true that coach Tanko is speaking to Hearts. There is no truth in those reports”, the source said.



There have been reports of Ibrahim Tanko being on the verge of a move to Hearts of Oak.



It was said in those reports that the discussions were at the concluding stages and it was just a matter of time before Tanko is announced as the next head coach of Hearts of Oak.



Hearts are in the market for a new head coach due to lack of confidence in coach Edward Odoom.

Officials of the club have been adamant that Odoom is the man to lead the club but it is understood that those are mere words and they are determined to land a gaffer before the league starts next week.



They recently brought in Portuguese coach Manuel Pinto under the guise of Technical Director but he left due to the club’s insistence on having Odoom act as his assistant.



Pinto, it is understood wanted to appoint two Hearts legends as his assistants but the club kicked against it, forcing him to return to his home country less than two weeks after arriving in Ghana.



Strangely, Odoom who appears not have the trust and confidence is the one who led the club’s recruitment and sanctioned the signing of ten players including Patrick Razak and Nuru Sulley.