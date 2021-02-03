Ibrahim Tanko open to coaching Asante Kotoko

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars B team, Ibrahim Tanko

Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars B team, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his readiness to coach Asante Kotoko or any club that approaches him for his services.

Tanko has grown to become one of the most respected local coaches on the scene following his exploits during his time in the job.



The former Borussia Dortmund player has had a rich working experience in the coaching field. He has worked with European clubs like Frieburg (Germany), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), and FC Cologne (Germany). Tanko has also had stints with Japanese top side Urawa Red Diamonds and also worked with Cameroon’s national team during the reign of Volker Finke.



Tanko previously served as Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 and also doubled as an Assistant Coach of the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars before his latest appointment.

He has expressed his willingness to do the Kotoko job if approached.



“I am available, any team that needs me can make an approach and talk to me,” Tanko told Kessben FM.



“If any team needs my services, they can present their offer and if its worth considering why not,” he emphasized.