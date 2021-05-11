Ibrahim Tanko scores as FK Javor lose to Backa Topola in Serbian Superliga

Ghanaian creative forward Ibrahim Tanko was on target for FK Javor when they travelled to Backa Topola in a 1-2 defeat on Sunday in the Serbian Superliga.
The home side came flying off of the block in as early as the first minute with a goal and then double their advantage in the 30th minute.
Tanko changed the narrative two minutes later when he scored a consolation goal for Javor in the 32nd minute to give the visitors a glimmer of hope.
His goal was however not enough to earn them a point as the home side managed to weather the momentum from the visitors to ensure a 2-1 victory.
The 22-year-old left-winger has made 26 appearances for Javor Matis this season with a goal and assists to his name.
