Ibrahim Tanko to make three changes in Ghana's lineup to face Morocco, Emmanuel Yeboah to start

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Yeboah, the 2023 U-23 AFCON joint top scorer, could make his debut for Ghana against Morocco in their second group game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The Cruj striker's inclusion in the starting lineup is one of three changes that head coach Ibrahim Tanko could make in his starting lineup against the tournament host.

Yeboah is expected to replace captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh while Hafiz Ibrahim and Samuel Ashie Qauye replace Sylvester Simba and Aaron Essel respectively from the team that started against Congo.

Danlad Ibrahim could keep his place in goal, behind a backline of Ashie-Quaye, Terry Yegbe, David Oppong Afrane, and Edmund Arko-Mensah.

Emmanuel Essiam, Hafiz Ibrahim, and Dominic Nsobila would complete the midfield trio while Fatawu Isshaku, Ernest Nuamah, and Yeboah lead the attacking line.

Ghana and Morocco are tied on the same point in the group after they both won their opening game. A win for either side will send them to the semi-finals with a game to spare.

The game is set at 20:00 GMT kickoff time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Check out the full line-up below:

Danlad Ibrahim

Samuel Ashie-Quaye

David Oppong Afrane

Terry Yegbe

Edmund Arko-Mensah

Emmanuel Essiam

Hafiz Ibrahim

Dominic Nsobila

Fatawu Isshaku

Ernest Nuamah

Emmanuel Yeboah

