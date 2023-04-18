0
Ibrahim Zubairu scores to earn a point for Jedinstvo in draw against Macva Sabac

Zubairu Ibrahim.jfif Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Zubairu

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Zubairu was in fine form over the weekend when he featured for Jedinstvo in the clash against Macva Sabac.

In a Round 30 encounter of the Serbian Prva Liga, the former King Faisal attacking sensation started for his team as the side fought to earn the three points at stake.

While both teams will play very well in the first half, neither side could get on the scoresheet.

After recess, Ibrahim Zubairu scored in the 63rd minute to give Jedinstvo a deserved lead.

Unfortunately, for the team, the side could not hold onto the lead to end the game. An own goal from Mirko Andric meant that Macva Sabac was able to restore parity to the game.

At the end of the entire contest, both teams had to settle for the draw and earned a point each for their efforts.

With his goal over the weekend, Ibrahim Zubairu now has four goals in the last three appearances.

