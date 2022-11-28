0
Iddrisu Baba Tekper Football Club to float 45% shares

Ibtfc Club Ayim.jpeg Iddrisu Baba Tekper Football Club

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Iddrisu Baba Tekper Football Club popularly known as IBT FC a Division two side based in Tema Community 1 wants to roll out 45 percent shares.

The club which is one of the fastest-growing clubs in Ghana is known for producing quality players most of whom have been poached by clubs in Europe.

The club is owned by visionary football administrator Iddrisu Baba Terkper, CEO of IBT Sports Management.

Just like it’s done in most elite clubs, the CEO wants to roll out some shares to ensure other investors come on board to ensure they achieve a dream of making the club one of the best in Ghana.

Mr Baba Terkper is calling on all interested persons to contact the club and start negotiations as soon as possible.

IBT FC who are mainly noted for grooming young players and helping them to realize their dreams and begin a career in football have already set target for themselves ahead of the upcoming season.

Coach Nii Armah Welbeck who is a former professional player will put his experience in Europe to the benefit of the youngest, to provide them with a complete training

The major mission of the club is to detect and help the street boys with a special talent for playing and have a place to realize their dreams and begin a career in football.

To achieve his goal, Iddrisu Baba, who owns 95% of the club, has recruited young and talented players, who have 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 years old.

