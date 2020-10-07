Iddrisu Baba content with first Black Stars training ahead of two international friendlies

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed

Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed is pleased with their first training ahead of the two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

CK Akonnor led the Black Stars in training for the very first time on Tuesday since he took over as head coach in February 2020.



Akonnor will be guiding the Ghana national team for the first time on Friday 9 October as they take on West African rivals Mali in Antalya, Turkey.



The Black Stars will play against Asian champions Qatar also in Antalya three days later.

"First of all, it’s been great, collectively it’s been great," he told the Ghana FA media.



"Everybody is putting in their maximum effort, even though not all the players are here, everything is moving on smoothly."



Baba received his first call-up to the Black Stars in November 2020 where he played against South Africa in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast.