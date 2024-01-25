If I were Abedi Pele, I'd tell my children not to play Black Stars again - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former NDC Central Regional Chairman, has asked the Ayew brothers to resign from playing for the Black Stars.

Allotey Jacobs, discussing Ghana's match against Mozambique that led to the departure of the Black Stars from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) currently happening in Ivory Coast, found it difficult to understand how Ghana could secure the leading position in the game only for Dede Ayew to come in and create a chance for the Mozambicans to equalize.



Dede Ayew committed a penalty, which was executed by a Mozambican player to make it 2:1 in favor of the Black Stars, and Ghana's goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, also dashed them another goal to make the score even after he touched a ball that was comfortably on its way over the line to give the Stars a goal-kick.



Commenting during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme, Allotey Jacobs pleaded with soccer legend and father of the Ayews, Abedi Pele, to advise his sons.

"If I were Abedi Pele, I'd tell my children not to play the Black Stars again," he said.



Allotey also cautioned Ghanaians against their incessant use of negative words on the Black Stars, saying, "words are powerful. My advice to Ghanaians, in politics, in sports, and in religion: words are very, very powerful," to wit their choice of words could either make or break the Black Stars.



