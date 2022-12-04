8
Menu
Sports

If Thomas Partey steps up just 25% Ghana will be massive - Sulley Muntari

Thomas Partey Presser Midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Sulley Muntari has opened up about his admiration for Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey.

According to the former Uefa Champions League winner, the Arsenal midfielder has great ability.

Sulley Muntari who describes Thomas Partey as a world-class player believes that if Partey gives just 25% of his ability to the Black Stars the Ghana national team will improve tremendously.

“Partey for me is excellent. He is superb, he is a top-class player. You can’t take that away from him. He is very intelligent in midfield.

“In the national team when I’m sitting up there and I’m watching, it passes my mind that I see Partey plays but sometimes it’s just that I don’t see him around the team,” Sulley Muntari said in an interview with 3Sports.

The retired midfielder added, “But if Partey is switched for like 25% of his strength, his mind, his intelligence like the way he knows how to play Ghana is going to be massive.

“Basically how Ghana plays is going to be better," he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: