If Togbe Afede quits, Hearts will end up like Cornerstones - Alhaji Akambi

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Brimah Akambi has stated that the club will crumble like Kumasi Cornerstone if Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV quits.

The supporters have blamed the club's struggles on the supposed bad decisions of Togbe to keep certain personalities in the club's administration.



Akambi, one of the heads sought by the fans, has advised supporters to back every decision made by the Board Chairman, or else the club will end up in the gutters, like Venomous Vipers and Cornerstone if Togbe abandons the Phobians.



"If care is not taken and Togbe Afede XIV moves away from Hearts of Oak, the gospel truth is that the club will turn to Venomous Vipers FC or Cornerstone FC," he told Service Radio.



"So I will urge the supporters to support the club and the board and rally behind the club in prayers," he added.



Corners and Vipers were great teams back in the day that produced and played consistently in the country's top flight.



Currently, Corners are in the very lower division while Vipers are in the second tier league.

Togbe Afede owns the majority share of Hearts of Oak. He took over the club in 2009. He won his first League title in 2021, the most successful year under his leadership. They won three trophies in 2021 and added two more in 2022.



He is on the verge of completing Ghana's first modern training center for Hearts of Oak in Pobiman, Accra.



