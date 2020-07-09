Sports News

‘If football clubs existed in hell, Ghanaian players will sign for them’- Joe Hendricks

Former Asante Kotoko defender Joseph Hendricks

Ghanaian Premier League legend, Joseph Hendricks has lamented the fallen standards of the local game and believes the current crop of players, are partly responsible for this.

The local league has lost its following with interest channeled to the foreign leagues on TV screens.



The scenario is entirely different from what existed in the late ’90s and early 2000s when almost every league center was loaded with football hungry fans eager to consume local content.



Hendricks believes his era had stars pregnant with commitment, passion, and strong will with the eagerness to prove a point hence making league centers exciting and entertaining.



He said the current crop of players has failed to sustain interest in the local league because they cower even with just a little frustration or challenge aimed at their way.

Joe Hendricks was speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Skyy Power FM.



He linked the drop in standards as a reason why Ghanaian players cannot move directly from the local leagues to mainstream European top leagues unlike what existed during his time.









