If it was Baba Rahman, everyone would be talking - Charles Taylor slams 'hypocrite' Ghanaians

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has called out Ghanaians over what he views to be an exhibition of hypocrisy relative to the public’s reaction to the performances of left-backs Baba Rahman and Gideon Mensah.

The former Hearts of Oak forward has observed that whereas Baba Rahman tends to be scapegoated for the Black Stars’ poor results, Gideon Mensah always escapes criticism despite producing worse performances.



Charles Taylor notes that this display of bias and hypocrisy will ultimately impact the team negatively as selections could be influenced by such situations.



Speaking on Angel TV, Charles Taylor slammed Gideon Mensah for his performance against Mexico on Sunday, October 15, 2023.



“Our hypocrisy will kill us. If it was Baba Rahman who produced the performance by Gideon Mensah in the game, everyone would be talking about it. We would be talking about it everywhere. We should stop that. We should stop implying negativity in every situation. We should see football as being for everyone and not for just some people.



“If the player isn’t good, let’s drop him. When Baba Rahman plays, we don’t give him the credit but no one is talking about Gideon Mensah’s performance. If we don’t stop the hypocrisy and continue to hold people’s personal interest against some players, we will continue to suffer,” he said.

Charles Taylor also lashed out at Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, noting that the team has regressed under his watch.



Charles Taylor is convinced that the Black Stars have made no progress under Chris Hughton and that he should be fired before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



"Chris Hughton is not a good coach. he won't take us anywhere," Taylor told Angel TV.



Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero gave Mexico a 2-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Hirving Lozano struck first in the 57th minute before substitute Antuna Romero added the second goal inside 72 minutes.

The Black Stars will take on the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check below











EK