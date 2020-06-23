Sports News

If juju worked in football, India would be winning trophies - Dreams FC coach

Dreams FC coach Wilfred Dormon has played down the significance and efficacy of voodoo usually referred to as juju in football.

The juju argument is one aspect of Ghana’s football discussion that seems not to be going in anytime soon.



While there exists a school of thought that believes in the existence of the phenomenon, another thought contends that ‘black magic’ is more of a psychological tool to stimulate performance than to get results from a deity.



Before hanging his boots to become a coach, Dormon played for Hearts of Oak, Olympics, Sekond XI Wise among others and he has confirmed that some juju practices were shown at each of those clubs.



But as a staunch Christian who believes in God as the Supreme Being, Dormon said that he never for once bought into those things.



He tells GhanaWeb that if magic was that efficient in deciding the outcome of football matches, certain nations deemed to be ‘juju countries’ would have won multiple continental and global trophies.

“I experienced juju at almost every club that I played. Each one has his own beliefs but I believe that to win the game, you need to have quality players, a manager who understands the job and brings a good spirit. There must be unity of purpose among the players and a strong backroom staff”.



“Juju doesn’t decide games; if juju decided games like countries like India should be winning. It has to be the performance, commitment, positive mentality and attitude. It’s a mindset and as a staunch Christian, I don’t believe those things”, he said.



Dormon also expressed confidence in CK Akonnor and David Duncan to deliver for Ghana.



According to him, having with both men as player and coach, he is convinced that they’ll do their best and help Ghana end its trophy drought.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.