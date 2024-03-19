If we maintain our form, we will win the league - Hearts of Oak midfielder Linda Mtange

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange is filled with confidence that Hearts of Oak will be able to claim the league title in the 2023-24 season if they can continue their winning streak.

In an interview with Akoma FM following their 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions in Kumasi yesterday, Linda stressed the importance of winning matches in order to secure the championship.



He emphasized that picking up all possible points is crucial for their success, and with the help of God, they were able to achieve this in their previous match.



"I believe it is beneficial for us to pick all of the points, and with God’s help, we were able to do so.



Linda firmly believes that if they can maintain such results, they will undoubtedly be crowned as league champions, as the accumulation of points is crucial in claiming trophies.

"I am confident that these results will continue, and that we will win the title because trophies can only be won by accumulating all points in a game, and if we continue to win, we will undoubtedly win the league."



At the moment, after 22 games, Hearts currently stand at seventh place in the league standings and have remained unbeaten in their last eight matches.



Rhe Phobians will face leaders FC Samartex in their next game and they will undoubtedly be motivated to continue their winning streak and make their fans proud.