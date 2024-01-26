If you come to Ghana, I will kill you - Richard Ofori threatened over AFCON howler

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has been threatened not to step foot in Ghana after his blunder cost Ghana a qualification to the knockout phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, an unidentified Ghanaian* has sent a vote note to the Orlando Pirates goalie on Instagram, threatening him not to return to Ghana else he will be killed.



"Richard what you, wasn't good. You are not the only person who collected money. The ball was already going out. The defender was telling you to allow the ball to go and you tried leaving then you touched it all of a sudden. Richard, why would you do that? With what you have done, make sure to travel to South Africa straight from Ivory Coast. Don't come to Ghana because if you come, we will kill you. Don't even think about it, I'm telling you. Because you did is very stupid.



Richard Ofori's blunder which caused a corner which resulted in an equalizer for Mozambique was a defining moment as the draw destroyed Ghana's qualification to the last 16.



The game was a must-win for Ghana who had not won any of their previous games in the group. After taking a two-goal lead, they conceded two goals in stoppage time to end their campaign in a disappointment.



The Black Stars left the 2023 AFCON, winning none, drawing two, and losing one of their three games played in Group B.

A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.





A heartbroken Ghanaian fan sent Blackstars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori a direct message on Instagram thre@tening and curs!ng the goalkeeper after Ghana draw against Mozambique. pic.twitter.com/bcjgRgZ5mh — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) January 23, 2024

