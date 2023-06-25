If you don't do it here I'll kill you - What Mourinho told Afena-Gyan after his Black Stars debut

Former AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has revealed that Jose Mourinho warned him to replicate his debut performance for the Black Stars after he returned to the club.

The then-teenager had a spirited performance during his debut game, pressed relentlessly, earning him praise from Ghanaians.



Speaking with Sports Obama on YouTube, he revealed that on his return to Roma, Mourinho told him to replicate his tireless pressing for the club else he will 'kill' him.



"I remember when I went back, I remember Mourinho called me in front of my teammate and he said 'You see this guy, he runs like an animal. Alone, He presses everybody. If you don't do this here I'll kill you," he said.



He further revealed what inspired him to put up such a dedicated performance on his first appearance.



"I made up my mind that Ghana is Ghana. I was born here, I grew up here and I need to die for them. wouldn't say it is tactical but it's a thing in me, that's my power. It is part of my power to press."

Afena-Gyan, on his debut, led the attack for Black Stars against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off first leg in Kumasi.



He topped it up with a similar display in the second leg and helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



Despite his effort in the playoffs, the Cremonese striker did not make the final squad for the World Cup.



