If you don't like my bus, use trotro or taxi - Techiman Wonders boss to players

Nana Ameyaw, the owner of Ghana Premier League side Techiman XI Wonders has dismissed reports that the condition of the team’s bus makes it unfit for conveying players and club officials.

According to him, the vehicle which takes the players to and from training is not as rickety as media reports suggested.



He defended that none of the players or officials have raised issues with the state of the bus.



He described as shocking news that players have been ranting about the vehicle.



He blamed the media for embarking on a campaign against his clubs and suspected that it is a plot to disgrace him and his club.

"No player has complained or reported anything to me concerning the car they're using for training, and I have not forced any of the players to board a KIA to training so I'm shocked with this news in the media and I don't have any issue with them".



Nana Ameyaw noted that the distance from the team’s camping base to training is not long so players who are unhappy with the condition of the bus can make do with commercial vehicles that ply that route.



"We have two cars, Pickup truck & KIA Bongo and it is not a bad car that human being can't use and besides from Techiman to where they train is not that far so if you don't like the KIA you can board taxi or TroTro. Some people just want to disgrace XI Wonders so please this is not news." He added.