If you don’t prepare well teams like Nania FC will always surprise you – Samuel Inkoom to Hearts of Oak

Samuel Inkoom

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom says he is not surprised that lower-tier club, Nania FC have knocked the Phobians out of the MTN FA Cup.

According to him, shocks like this happen when big clubs do not prepare well.



Speaking in an engagement on Max TV ahead of the Round 32 draw for the MTN FA Cup, Samuel Inkoom said, “I’m not surprised Nania FC beat Hearts of Oak. It’s all about organization. It’s all about how you prepare. If you see this type of sign coming for your team then you have to pay attention.”



The former Hearts of Oak defender continued, “Nowadays in modern football we have scouting, we have video analysis in the team. So, if you are Hearts of Oak or Kotoko and you don’t care to watch that will be the surprise they will give you on the pitch.”

While Hearts of Oak are out of the MTN FA Cup, Asante Kotoko have reached the Round 32 stage.



The team will face off with Gold Stars at the end of the draw on Wednesday.