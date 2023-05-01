'If you touch Stephen Appiah, you've touched thousands' - Awudu Issaka warns critics

Under-17 World Cup winner, Awudu Issaka has paid glowing tribute to former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah for his patriotism and generosity.

Awudu Issaka, in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, commended Stephen Appiah for being supportive of his academy.



Stephen Appiah, according to Awudu Issaka is highly revered and loved by Ghanaians for what he achieved with the Black Stars.



He, therefore, warned that anyone who intends to come at Stephen Appiah should recognize the fact that he will be one foul side of most Ghanaians.



He condemned the harsh criticisms directed at Stephen Appiah following his outburst over the perceived alienation of ex-footballers in the running of football in the country.



In this world, you need to give respect to whom respect is due. Stephen Appiah has been blessed by God. When I heard it initially, I was angry. Stephen Appiah is a blessing for Ghana. If you touch him, you’ve touched 1000 people.



“The reaction of people to the comments by the man should tell you that Stephen Appiah is loved by Ghanaians and he is untouchable. Stephen Appiah is a brand in Ghana. He has been supporting my academy”, he said.

In the aftermath of Stephen Appiah’s comments, Oduro Sarfo, a member of the FA’s Executive Council charged to seek further education if he wanted to rise to the top of football administration in Ghana.



“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.



“If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”



Following the misunderstanding, the Ghana Football Association held a meeting with the ex-footballer, during which a number of issues concerning Ghana football were discussed.







KPE