Ignatius Osei-Fosu aiming to become Black Stars coach

Coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Ignatius Osei-Fosu has revealed his main aim is to become head coach of the senior national team, Black Stars.

The young manager has been trending for the right reasons after his side, Techiman Eleven Wonders secured a point against Asante Kotoko on matchday one in Ghana Premier League.



Techiman were by far the better side, dominating and creating the best chances of the game. They were unlucky not have won three points.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM ahead of Techiman’s next game against Ebusua Dwarfs, Ignatius Osei-Fosu said: "I am young and I have a lot to offer in our game."



"My aim is to coach the Black Stars and must be paid $100,000 for the job. Some have come and left the job but when I step up for the job, I will deserve every penny I will be given.

"We all love the Black Stars and winning trophies is our priority and I can do my best when I take up the job.



He continued, "If you are a coach and you don't dream big of coaching Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak, then you are going nowhere.



"These are the biggest club in our country and I am not ruling out coaching of them in the near future," he added.